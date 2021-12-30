Campsites at Cottonwood Canyon will go to reservation system beginning Jan. 3

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

THE DALLES, Oregon—The Lone Tree Loop campsites and End of the Road Group Camp at Cottonwood Canyon State Park will be on the reservation system Jan. 3, for stays April 1-October.

The campsites remain first-come, first-served through March 2022 and November through March going forward.

The loop and group camp join the four rustic cabins as being reservable.

The hiker/biker camp and walk-in campsites remain first-come, first-served year-round.

Dave Spangler, park manager, says the new summer reservations will help eliminate visitor guesswork about campsite availability.

“Cottonwood Canyon has become a popular campground since it opened in 2013,” says Spangler. “The result was campers having to roll the dice and hope there was an open site when they arrived. Spring, summer and fall reservations will help give them peace of mind about their stay.”

All of the reservable sites are primitive with water and restrooms nearby.

Campsites at the park can be reserved online or by calling 800-452-5687.

Learn more about the park on stateparks.oregon.gov.