▶️ Labor Day isn’t a day off for local campground hosts. It’s extra busy.

by Peyton Thomas

For many of us, Labor Day means a day off work. But for Central Oregon campground hosts, it usually means picking up some extra hours.

Steven Rogers is working harder than most other Mondays. His area of the Tumalo State Park Campground was completely sold out. He has at least 34 campsites to sweep and prep for the next reservation.

“I get a list in the morning and I just start going through them as they’re empty,” he said. “We try to rake out all the footprints in the around the fireplaces and the tables just to make sure that it looks nice and presentable for the next camper that comes in, this site will be occupied, most likely tonight.”

Clearly campers are satisfied, it’s one of the most popular camping areas around Central Oregon, RV sites sold out quickly.

Austin Goergen, visiting from Portland booked months ago. Despite the sellout, he says the site felt like a good campground should.

“It hasn’t been too busy,” he said. “Campsites were definitely full but there’s tons of room at this campground, so it felt like there was space.”

To reserve camping spots on Labor Day weekend in a few of Central Oregons most popular campgrounds, you have to book nearly six months in advance.

Every once in awhile, camp spots will pop open with cancellations. Andy Schultz arrived from Oregon City on a little more of a whim.

“Thursday night, about 10 p.m., bound and determined to find a spot that permitted a campfire, we lucked out,” he said. “Probably one of the better spots within the campground.”

For Rogers, the part-time job feeds into his passion. It’s how he likes to spend his summers, even if it means working the occasional holiday.”

“In public service most of my life I’ve talked to a lot of people, so it’s really easy,” he said. ” I like to get to know people, a lot of experience in campgrounds with lifelong campers as well.”