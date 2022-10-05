▶️ Public use, campfire restrictions lifted in Deschutes National Forest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes National Forest announced Wednesday it is dropping all public use restrictions, including allowing campfires outside of designated campgrounds.

But with that, DNF is still warning the public to be careful to make sure their fires are well tended and fully out before leaving them. DNF cites recent warm temperatures as a reason to remain cautious.

Here is more from DNF:

Remember to have plenty of water nearby and a shovel on-hand when maintaining a campfire. Using explosive target material, such as Tannerite, explosives, and fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest lands.

To ensure that a fire is completely extinguished, people should use the “Drown, Stir, and Feel” method. Using that method a person drowns the fire with water, then stirs around the fire area with a shovel to wet any remaining embers and ash. People should be sure to turn wood and coals over and wet all sides. Then people should move some dirt onto the fire site and mix thoroughly to fully smother it. And finally, people should feel the area with the back of your hand to ensure nothing is still smoldering. If a person still feels heat, they should repeat the process. A little wind on a small ember can still make a spark that will be the beginning of a fire.

The Cedar Creek Fire, which was started by lightning on Aug. 1, continues to burn in the Deschutes and Willamette National Forests. It was 120,926 acres and 36% contained as of Wednesday morning. Firefighters have made significant progress on containing the fire over the past two weeks.