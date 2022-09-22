Some Central Oregon campfire restrictions lifted Friday; most still in place

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Campfires will be allowed in in developed campgrounds and dispersed sites on lands managed by the Ochoco National Forest, Crooked River National Grassland, and Prineville District BLM starting Friday,

That announcement was made by Central Oregon Fire Information.

Public fire restrictions will remain in place on the Deschutes National Forest. “Campfires are currently only allowed in open, designated, developed campgrounds. A list of approved campgrounds can be found here: fs.usda.gov/detail/deschutes/home/?cid=stelprdb5297376. Campfires are not allowed in Wilderness areas.”

Annual campfire restrictions along portions of the Crooked, Deschutes, John Day, and White Rivers, as well as on BLM-administered lands along Lake Billy Chinook and Lake Simtustus remain in effect until October 15, Central Oregin Fire said. Portable propane campfires reman prohibited and campfires are only allowed in designated campgrounds. More details on these seasonal restrictions can be found at https://www.blm.gov/orwafire.

Fire officials continue to warn people to be sure their campfires are fully out. And make sure to have plenty of water and shovel on hand if needed.

Citing cooler temperatures and recent rains, fire officials on the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests, Crooked River National Grassland, and Prineville District BLM are lowering the Industrial Fire Precaution Level to a Level 1. That removes restrictions on the type and timing of commercial activities, including personal woodcutting. But Central Oregon Fire says “operators are still required to remain onsite for an hour to complete a Fire Watch after equipment is shut down.”

