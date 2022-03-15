▶️ Campers move on – but not to shelters – after 2nd Street cleared out

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

As the 2nd Street clean-up wrapped up Tuesday, the former houseless campers occupying the area need to go somewhere.

According to the visitor numbers at Shepherd’s House Ministries’ 2nd Street shelter location, they aren’t arriving there yet.

“Not everyone is really interested in help,” said Dave Notari the Chief Operating Officer for Shepherd’s House Ministries.

On an average night, around 80 people take shelter at the Shepherd’s House facility on Second Street.

Below are the numbers:

3/8/22 (Tuesday): 87

3/9/22 (Wednesday): 86

3/10/22 (Thursday): 89

3/11/22 (Friday): 81

3/12/22 (Saturday): 82

3/13/22 (Sunday): 91

3/14/22 (Monday): 84

Monday, when the Second Street clean-up began, that number stayed at 84, down from 91 people taking shelter the night before.

“We didn’t see a spike either and I think there are some clear reasons for that,” Notari said.

Notari said camping has become the preferred way of life for some on the streets.

An OPB report from this year showed 776 of the 1,000 homeless people living in Deschutes County do not have shelter, and live in their cars, in a tent, or on the street.

“But generally, those who live in a camp-type atmosphere, like those on Second Street, won’t always access our services, so that is a good reason why we haven’t seen a good spike,” Notari said.

Notari said campers will bond with others and feel a sense of community, so seeking help from shelters may feel unnecessary.

As campers get kicked out of Second Street, he said they’ll likely move somewhere not too far away.

“When one goes away, another one pops up,” Notari said.

So the stagnant numbers at local shelters aren’t particularly surprising and are just another factor of a multidimensional problem.

“They’re still in the midst of cleaning that particular spot out, and there could be some that haven’t had the full impact of having to move yet because they’re still in flux,” Notari said, “So we could see an impact soon from that but we haven’t yet.”