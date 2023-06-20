▶️ Mountain chills: campers abandon forest as variable weather moves in

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

School is out and many people think it is summer and should be warm but not in the mountains.

Over the Father’s Day weekend the weather moved in and the people who were there moved out.

Central Oregon Daily News counted three occupied campsites in the Elk Lake Campground on Monday.

The campground is fully booked but there’s hardly anybody here.

Which raises an interesting question: If nobody’s in a reserved campsite, can somebody else occupy it? The answer is no. Somebody else paid for it. You can’t use it.

The few people toughing out the cold snap say the weather was fine until Saturday night. People were swimming and hiking and then the weather turned and campers fled for the flatlands.

The snow level fell to about 4,000 feet over Father’s Day weekend. It will gradually rise to 8,000 feet by next weekend.

Anytime you come to the mountains come prepared for variable weather.