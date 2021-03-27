Campaign launched to gather memories of Madras Union High School Building

The Bean Foundation is partnering with the Jefferson County Historical Society and the Jefferson County Library District to launch the “Tell Us Your Westside Story” campaign on April 1.

The campaign will celebrate the Madras building that served as Madras Union High School, Madras Junior High and Westside Elementary.

Since 1938, the building has been the place of learning and teaching for thousands of people. The campaign aims to document those people’s stories.

“We want to collect and document those memories in the form of stories, oral histories or through memorabilia,” Lori Gleichman, a consultant for The Bean Foundation, said. “So if you went to one of these schools, we want to hear from you.”

You can contribute using the online story form at the campaign’s website, download a paper form from that website or pick one up at the Jefferson County Library. You can also donate school memorabilia at the library or film an oral history.

“As we began to plan for a capital campaign in 2020, we couldn’t find much documentation about the histories of and memories about the different schools,” Gleichman said. “The Jefferson County Historical Society and library didn’t have much either. So we decided to reach out directly to the generations of people who consider time at these schools as part of their personal histories and ask for their stories. Regardless of where you live today, please help us recapture this buildings history.”

The campaign asks for stories about people, places, activities experiences and events that took place at the high school, junior high or elementary school.

Appointments to tape an oral history are available at the Jefferson County Library on April 22, April 24, May 20 and May 22.

You can reserve a time by calling 541-350-3106.