by Central Oregon Daily News

The Camp Sherman store is now for sale.

It is listed at $3.2 million, with a 20-year renewable lease.

Established by ranchers from Sherman County in 1918, the five-acre property includes the store and a three-bedroom house.

The century-old landmark sits on forest service land along the banks of the Metolius River.

The listing agent told Central Oregon Daily News there has already been plenty of interest – both locally and out of state.