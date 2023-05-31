▶️ Camp Sherman Store and its unique history is up for sale

by Allen Schauffler | Central Oregon Daily News

What can you get for $2.2 million these days? How about a piece of local history and a little slice of paradise with a river view, cold beer and sandwiches made to order. It’s the Camp Sherman Store. It seems like it has always been there, nestled in the ponderosas on the banks of the Metolius River. You drive across a bridge and into another world.

“You turn into here and you just let it go. It’s just happy,” owner Kathy White says. “It’s the river. It’s the trees. It’s just a little oasis you don’t even know it’s down here.” It’s the only general store in a town of just 281 year-round residents — a store that draws thousands of out-of-town visitors every year, especially during the busy summer months.

It’s the only place to come gas up. Most of the pumps are from the good old days and just for show, but there is one that actually works. It’s the only place to grab that cold six pack, get some penny candy for the kids and buy half-priced clothes off the rack on the back deck. Maybe pick up a souvenir coffee mug or a stuffed animal trout or a deli sandwich made to order and passed out the window to the picnic area. And fishing gear. “Anybody who flyfishes in Oregon knows this place. So it’s not about name recognition. Everybody knows this place,” flyfisher Stege Dangaran says. The Camp Sherman Store got its start more than a century ago as a seasonal camping spot for Sherman County ranchers. It has stocked a lot of campsites and touched a lot of hearts over the years. “People here are very — I don’t know — they’re very — they’re just family. They come in. They talk. We catch up. We’ve watched their kids grow up. We see grandbabies being born and they all want to come here and share that with us,” Kathy says.

People like Carl Eikenberry, a visitor from the valley who just keeps coming back. “It’s a special place and it reminds me of the good old days,” Carl says. People like Mitch Martin, the sandwich queen. Twenty-six years ago she sent in a resume. She’d never been here before and wasn’t living anywhere close. “Arizona? Montana? I don’t remember, it was a long time ago,” Mitch laughs. “It’s wonderful. Wouldn’t trade it for the world.” Regulars Sue and Richard Bassett and their dog, Bella. “It’s heaven,” said Sue. “Yeah, it is for us,” said Richard. Bella has dietary challenges, so there’s a bag of special kibble with her name on it behind the counter. It’s that kind of place. Locals have account books on the shelf so they can pick up what they need and pay up when they can. It’s that kind of place, too.