Police: Man assaults couple, steals shotgun at cabins near Camp Sherman

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Willamina man who Oregon state troopers say assaulted a couple, stole a shotgun from a cabin owner near Camp Sherman and damaged another cabin was arrested Saturday on 15 different charges.

Oregon State Police say troopers were called to Camp Sherman late Saturday for reports of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance. Deputies say the 26-year-old suspect had been kicked out of the Sisters Rodeo earlier that night.

The suspect left the Camp Sherman campground and walked to the Cold Springs Resort and RV Park. State police said he confronted a couple, fought with the male and assaulted both people before leaving.

From there, the man is accused of going into a second cabin. The owner was armed with a loaded shotgun, but the suspect took it away.

As he left that cabin, the suspect allegedly confronted the resort manager. Then he tried breaking into a third cabin, doing about $2,000 in damage.

When the suspect put the shotgun down, the manager grabbed it.

State troopers arrived and took the suspect into custody, police said.

The suspect was taken to Jefferson County Jail on 15 charges including burglary, assault, robbery, menacing, harassment and criminal trespass.