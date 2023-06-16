▶️ Local camp connects kids dealing with grief of losing loved ones

by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

Losing a loved one can be one of the most traumatic experiences a person has to face. For children, it can be even more challenging.

A local camp is helping kids deal with the pain and grief of losing someone they love.

In 2016, Sarah Peterson lost her 2-year-old daughter and father within a matter of months. Now she finds herself running the camp that helped her own son through the traumatic loss of his sister and grandfather.

“Our mission is to shift the culture of grief through support, innovation and awareness. And I think starting with kids is probably the fastest and most reasonable way to shift the culture, period,” Peterson said.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

Camp Courage is a three-day camp for children and teens that have experienced the death of a loved one.

“Camp Courage is really designed for these kids to be able to build community with other kids who’ve experienced grief. As we know, as adults, it’s hard to find community around grief, and it’s even harder for kids,” Peterson said.

Activities such as music, yoga and art help campers develop and learn new tools to cope with the grief they’re experiencing.

“I loved Camp Courage because when I was there, I was able to realize that I am not the only grieving child or kid out there. And that I was able to connect with kids that I’ve never met in a way that not everybody would connect with kids,” said Sarah’s son, Sylus.

It’s the goal of Camp Courage to meet campers where they are in the grief process. Allowing them to share as little or as much as they would like.

“I was really scared that it was going to be that I was going to have to talk about what I was going through. And I, I did not at all want to talk about that … such a little time after it happened,” Sylus said. “I did not want to talk about it. And I was and I thought I was going to have to. I thought it was going to be like a therapy session. But it was not at all like that. It was like just a place to hang out and relax with a bunch of new friends and new adults that are there to help you.”

Camp Courage takes place June 26-28 and there are still spaces available. If you’d like to find out more information or to register your child, you can find it at this link.