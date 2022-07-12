▶️ Camp Courage returns to help kids cope with loss of loved ones

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A camp for children experiencing the loss of a loved one has returned to Bend.

Camp Courage, which is run by the nonprofit Clear Mourning, is back after a pause due to COVID-19.

The free summer art camp helps kids find a way to express grief by participating in outdoor games and activities.

“We have three full days of jam-packed activities that will allow kids to experience grief in a whole new way,” said Clear Mourning Founder and Director Sarah Peterson. “Provide them opportunities to transform the way they feel about their grief and, most importantly, a community that welcomes them wholeheartedly.”

Camp Courage was founded more than 10 years ago. It runs through Wednesday at Hollinshead Park in Bend.

