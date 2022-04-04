CAMP and FIXbend host free Pit Bull-only spay and neuter clinic

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Companion Animal Medical Project (CAMP) and FIXbend partnered on Sunday to run a free spay, neuter and vaccination clinic at Plateau Veterinary in Bend for Pit Bulls and Pit Bull-like dogs.

It was the first ever ‘Angel Day’ hosted in Oregon under the Stand Up For Pits Foundation, a nationwide nonprofit with a mission to end Pit Bull discrimination and abuse.

At the free clinic in Bend, 17 Pit Bull-type dogs were signed up for the service, five of whom were from houseless communities in the area.

“Pit Bulls are the number one breed that are euthanized at shelters and displaced, and specifically for Central Oregon, Pit Bulls and Pit Bull-type dogs are the number one dog that we see out in houseless communities,” said Johannah Johnson, the founding Executive Director of CAMP.

“So trying to help prevent unplanned litters…there’s a lot of medical concerns that can happen with dogs going unfixed. So we’re just doing what we can to help that specific breed.”

CAMP’s main purpose is to assist with pet owners experiencing homelessness, and they regularly visit China Hat Rd., Hunnell Rd., and camps along Hwy 97 to pick up dogs who need crucial services.

“We get so many phone calls about people wanting their pets vaccinated, wanting their pets fixed, needing food, other basic supplies,” Johnson said. “It’s just so awesome to see and have those relationships, not just with the pets but with the people as well.”

Sunday saw their 100th companion animal fixed for free for a person experiencing homelessness.

The clinic was in partnership with FIXbend, which provides low-cost clinics for dogs and cats of all breeds.

Executive Director Amanda Wheeler said the demand for spaying and neutering pets is always extremely high at their clinics.

“There is so much demand, and FIXbend is a small project but we’re doing our best, and we feel like even though we can only accommodate so many people each month, at least doing that is better than nothing,” she said. “Hopefully there become more services available in the future, but we’re just trying to do as much as we can.”

The Sunday clinic was assisted by volunteers, many of whom were Pit Bull advocates.

“They’re just super excited to be here and they’re giving lots of love, lots of attention,” Johnson added.