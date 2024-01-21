DCSO looking for missing/overdue 23-year-old man, Cameron Michael McDermott Roe

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing/overdue male, Cameron Michael McDermott Roe.

The 23-year-old man is approximately 6’00, 150 lbs., with black hair, and blue eyes.

McDermott Roe was last seen on Tuesday, January 16th, at a friend’s house in Sisters, said Sergeant J. Minton, in a press release sent out at 5:20pm Saturday evening.

DCSO say, McDermott Roe is known to frequent Sisters, Redmond and Bend, he does not have a vehicle and relies on others for transportation.

Anyone with information or that may have seen McDermott Roe is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.