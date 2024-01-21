DCSO looking for missing/overdue 23-year-old man, Cameron Michael McDermott Roe

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing/overdue male, Cameron Michael McDermott Roe.
The 23-year-old man is approximately 6’00, 150 lbs., with black hair, and blue eyes.
McDermott Roe was last seen on Tuesday, January 16th, at a friend’s house in Sisters, said Sergeant J. Minton, in a press release sent out at 5:20pm Saturday evening.
DCSO say, McDermott Roe is known to frequent Sisters, Redmond and Bend, he does not have a vehicle and relies on others for transportation.
Anyone with information or that may have seen McDermott Roe is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.