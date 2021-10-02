Calm in the courtroom, chaos outside as ‘Peacekeepers’ object to coverage

by Allen Schauffler | Central Oregon Daily News

Outside the Deschutes County Courthouse Friday, as Ian Cranston was arraigned on murder and manslaughter charges for the shooting death of Barry Washington Jr., a crowd of roughly 125 people gathered.

It was peaceful, with cheering when the judge announced that Cranston would continue to be held without bail.

But chaos erupted when Luke Richter, a leader with the local group the Central Oregon Peacekeepers, singled out a Central Oregon Daily News crew.

The Peacekeepers have publicly criticized Central Oregon Daily News for posting a video shot on the night Washington was shot and killed.

The confrontation was verbal, not physical and there were no injuries.

To watch the entire unedited video – you can visit the Central Oregon Daily News Facebook page and watch the live video we kept recording throughout. Warning, there is graphic language.