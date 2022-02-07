Callin’ ‘No Shoes Nation’; Kenny Chesney to play Hayden Homes Amphitheater

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend will become “No Shoes Nation” for two nights in July as country superstar Kenny Chesney’s stadium tour makes a little detour to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

Chesney’s Here and Now Tour will play in Bend July 19/20 with special guest Carly Pearce.

Links below for online presale Thursday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

Password: LOCAL General on sale Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. online or in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District .

The Bend shows could be downright intimate affairs for one of county music’s most popular artists and energetic touring performers.

Most of the Here and Now tour dates are set for (and will sell out) much larger NFL stadium venues, beginning with Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 23rd.

Out west he has shows planned for Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Seattle’s Lumen Field and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles – home to Super Bowl 56.

Chesney’s had more than 30 No. 1 singles and was named Entertainer of the Year four years in a row by the Academy of Country Music (2005-2008).

“When we realized we weren’t getting to spend 2020 with No Shoes Nation, I never thought it would be three years until I would see my most favorite people in the world,” Chesney said on his website. “My favorite place in the world is anywhere we all come together. They come strong. They get loud. They love the music. But most importantly, they live life – every second – for all its worth! They inspire me, and I want to get out there and get going, creating the greatest night of the summer every time we hit the stage.”