California to end eviction protections as lawmakers mull fix

ACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will resume eviction and foreclosure proceedings on Sept. 2, stoking fears of a wave of evictions during the coronavirus pandemic unless the governor and state Legislature can agree on a proposal to extend protections into 2021.

The Judicial Council of California voted 19-1 on Thursday to end the temporary rules that had been in place since April 6.

Since the pandemic began in March, more than 10 million people have filed for unemployment benefits in California.

A survey from the U.S. Census shows more than 1.7 million renters in the state could not pay their rent on time last month.