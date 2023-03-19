California to ask voters to approve new mental health beds

by The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest plan for the state’s homelessness crisis asks voters to fund a major expansion of housing and treatment for residents suffering from mental illness and addiction.

Newsom announced Sunday that he will ask allies in the Democratic-controlled Legislature for a measure on the 2024 ballot to authorize funding to build residential facilities where over 10,000 people a year could live and be treated.

The plan is the latest by the governor who took office in 2019 vowing to own the issue of homelessness in a state where an estimated 171,000 were unhoused last year.