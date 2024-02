by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Heavy winds went through the Sacramento area Sunday night. One Tesla driver was driving on Interstate 5 in Yolo County when the vehicle’s camera spotted a semi truck being pushed on its side from the strong winds.

California Highway Patrol noted in the call log for this incident that it was extremely windy affecting multiple vehicles on the road.

Drivers that saw the the crash stopped to check on the semi truck driver. The report did not say if the driver was injured.