California, Oregon, Washington issue virus travel advisories

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he and the governors of Oregon and Washington have issued travel advisories urging people entering their states or returning from travel outside those states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A statement from Newsom’s office Friday says the advisories urge against non-essential out-of-state travel, ask people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country and encourage residents to stay local.

Newsom notes that California just surpassed the sobering threshold of 1 million COVID-19 cases with no sign of the virus spread slowing.

“COVID-19 does not stop at state lines. As hospitals across the West are stretched to capacity, we must take steps to ensure travelers are not bringing this disease home with them,” said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. “If you do not need to travel, you shouldn’t. This will be hard, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner. But the best way to keep your family safe is to stay close to home.”