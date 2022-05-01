California man leads Oregon police on chase in ambulance

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say they arrested a 30-year-old Winnetka, California, man who led them on a wild chase in a stolen ambulance.

KPTV reports that troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Portland on Friday night.

The driver started to run, but returned and stole a Woodland ambulance that had responded.

The driver took the ambulance into Portland, where police soon started receiving calls about it driving on sidewalks and the wrong way down one-way streets.

The ambulance rammed a cruiser, hit a building and headed south on I-5 southbound, where the driver was finally arrested trying to get into a different car.

Authorities say the driver was impaired.