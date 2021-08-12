California man arrested after investigation leads to meth bust in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Detectives on Wednesday seized more than 2 pounds of meth and arrested a California man on drug trafficking charges, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Williams, 52, of San Bernadino, was jailed on charges of unlawful delivery, manufacture and possession of meth.

Sgt. Doug Sullivan said Street Crime Detectives and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team had been investigating Williams for the past six months.

During the investigation, detectives were able to get enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for a home at which Williams was staying on NE 10th Street.

Sullivan said detectives served the search warrant on Wednesday and found the drugs, evidence of drug sales and about $1,800 in cash.

Williams was initially taken to St. Charles in Bend for an assessment and was later taken to jail.