▶️ WATCH: California landslide nearly destroys lifeguard tower, truck

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Southern California landslide that nearly obliterated a lifeguard tower and a pickup truck was caught on video Friday morning.

A news helicopter was flying over the area after the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene for a “public assist” call.

As the helicopter flew overhead, the cliff gave way and rocks crashed onto the beach below near a lifeguard station and a parked truck.

L.A. Fire reports no injuries and initial evaluation claims there are no threats to any other properties.