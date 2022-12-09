▶️ WATCH: California landslide nearly destroys lifeguard tower, truck

A Southern California landslide that nearly obliterated a lifeguard tower and a pickup truck was caught on video Friday morning.
A news helicopter was flying over the area after the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene for a “public assist” call.
As the helicopter flew overhead, the cliff gave way and rocks crashed onto the beach below near a lifeguard station and a parked truck.
L.A. Fire reports no injuries and initial evaluation claims there are no threats to any other properties.