California forest fire burns out of control near Yosemite

by The Associated Press

JERSEYDALE, Calif. (AP) — A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park is burning out of control and has grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year.

Thousands of residents were ordered to flee remote mountain communities.

Some 2,000 firefighters are battling the Oak Fire, contending with steep terrain and hot weather.

The blaze erupted Friday southwest of the park in Mariposa County. Cal Fire described “explosive fire behavior” on Saturday as flames made runs through bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades.

By Sunday the blaze had consumed more than 22 square miles of forest land. The cause is under investigation.