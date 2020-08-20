California firefighters `taxed to the limit’ seeking help

More than two dozen major fires are scorching California and taxing the state’s firefighting capacity.

They were sparked by an unprecedented lightning siege that dropped nearly 11,000 strikes over several days. The fires have destroyed 175 structures, including homes, and are threatening 50,000 more.

In all, 33 civilians and firefighters have been injured. Most of the activity is in Northern California, where fires have chewed through nearly 500 square miles in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Firefighters are expecting more out-of-state crews to help them. In the meantime, some are working 72-hour shifts to keep the blazes at bay.