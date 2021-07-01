California firefighters battle big wildfires in high heat

WEED, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters face more hot and dry weather on the lines of big wildfires in Northern California.

The extraordinary Pacific Northwest heat wave that reached down into California is slowly receding but only slight cooling is expected Thursday before temperatures trend back up.

The Lava Fire in the shadow of volcanic Mount Shasta grew to more than 30 square miles and is 25% contained.

To the northeast, a fire that broke out Monday in the Klamath National Forest and forced evacuations has covered nearly 15 square miles.

Evacuations are also in effect to the south where a new fire erupted Wednesday and spread rapidly north of Redding.