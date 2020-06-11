California deputy shot in ‘ambush’ attack at police station

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a California sheriff’s deputy was shot in the head in an “ambush” attack by a gunman intent on harming or killing police.
The shooter opened fire on a police station in Paso Robles early Wednesday.
San Luis Obispo County authorities say the gunfire erupted around 3:45 a.m. and the deputy was struck responding to the shooting.
He’s in serious condition.
Investigators later found the body of a man near railroad tracks several blocks away.
Police say he was shot at close range and the homicide is related to the other shooting.
An hours-long search of downtown Paso Robles ended without an arrest.
