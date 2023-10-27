Downtown Bend murder suspect, brother back in Deschutes County; in court Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man charged with murder in the death of another man in downtown Bend last summer was returned by authorities to Deschutes County Thursday. His brother, also charged in relation to the case, has also been returned.

Court records show Joseph Cegers, 20 is charged with second-degree murder, first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the August 10 death of Taylor Wyss, 33, of Redmond. Bend Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 Block of NW Wall Street just after midnight.

Caleb and his brother, Dahnte Nathaniel Cegers, 25, were arrested Aug. 18 in Cleveland, Tenn. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the brothers arrived in Multnomah County on Wednesday and were then transported to the Deschutes County Jail.

DCSO said Dahnte is suspected of protecting Caleb. He is charged with hindering prosecution.

Both are expected to appear in court Friday.

Bend PD handed over the investigation to DCSO because a witness is related to Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz.