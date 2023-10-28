▶️ Downtown Bend murder suspect Caleb Cegers makes 1st court appearance

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Caleb Cegers, the 20-year-old charged with murder in the August death of Taylor Wyss in downtown Bend, made his first court appearance Friday. Cegers and his brother were returned to Deschutes County from Tennessee this week.

Cegers appeared by video in Deschutes County Circuit Court. Records show he is charged with second-degree murder, first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Wyss, 33, of Redmond was killed on Aug. 10. Bend Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 Block of NW Wall Street just after midnight.

Caleb and his brother, Dahnte Nathaniel Cegers, 25, were arrested Aug. 18 in Cleveland, Tenn. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the brothers arrived in Multnomah County on Wednesday and were then transported to the Deschutes County Jail.

DCSO said Dahnte is suspected of protecting Caleb and is charged with hindering prosecution. His first court appearance is set for Friday afternoon.

A status hearing for Caleb set for January 8.

Bend PD handed over the investigation to DCSO because a witness is related to Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz.