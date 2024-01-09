Suspect in downtown Bend murder of Redmond man pleads not guilty

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The man charged with murder in the death of a Redmond man in downtown Bend last summer pleaded not guilty Monday.

Caleb Cegers, 20, is charged with 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault and weapons charges in the Aug. 10, 2023 death of Taylor Wyss, 33, outside of Duda’s on NW Wall Street.

The trial is set for next January.

Cegers and his brother, Dahnte, were captured in Tennessee a few days later and returned to Deschutes County. Dahnte Cegers is facing one count of hindering prosecution. His next hearing is Feb. 2.

Caleb Cegers’ girlfriend, Sadie Cole, pleaded guilty last month to assault and to helping Caleb avoid authorities. She was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months probation. She is to have no contact with Cegers, the assault victim or Duda’s Bar.

RELATED: Colleagues remember Taylor Wyss