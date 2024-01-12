▶️ Caldera High’s first graduating class looks to leave mark in final months

by Peyton Thomas

Caldera High School is preparing to send off its first graduating senior class this year.

“It’s really cool and it’s really unique because we kind of all know each other,” Senior Lyndsie Russell said.

They may be small with less than 250 students, but this first graduating class at Caldera has made a big impact.

“Being able to kind of grow with the school and give input to the staff on what we want to see,” Senior Harrison Jennrich said.

Since entering as sophomores, the class of 2024 has crafted the school traditions and a unique culture.

“First day of school, nobody knew where they were going,” Russell said. “There was no upperclassmen. We’ve definitely had to step up into some untraditional roles.”

They even designed the cap and gowns for their big graduation day.

“We decided to do a navy gown and then an orange stole, because orange and navy are like our main colors,” Senior Sofia Padre said.

To celebrate that graduation day, the Caldera Family Organization (CFO) is fundraising with a raffle, raising money for a senior party to send this first class off with a bang.

“Much of the proceeds will go to the graduating class to the senior party. The fundraiser itself is $10 tickets. It’s two nights at Brasada Ranch and two rounds of golf,” CFO Vice President Ann Bourdages said.

But until the party, its back to the classroom to fight the senioritis and wrap-up the year strong.

“To finish out and leave a legacy that we’re all proud of and kind of excited to see after that, see the school grow,” Jennrich said.

One of the traditions this class has created is to leave a pawprint. Years from now there will be a trail of the prints, each representing a different graduating class that’s passed through the school.

