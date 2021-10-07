Caldera High School opening celebration to take place October 21

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Community members, staff, students and neighbors are invited to help celebrate the opening of Bend’s newest high school with a ribbon cutting and football game at Caldera High School Thursday, Oct. 21.

The event will include a free community barbecue from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., a 5:30 p.m. football game kickoff, with a half-time celebration including ribbon cutting and student performances.

The new 1,600-seat high school, which opened to ninth- and tenth-graders this fall, is part of the 2017 school construction bond.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Caldera High School alongside our supportive community,” said Superintendent Steven Cook. “This new school goes a long way to reduce over-crowding within our high schools and provides a tremendous space for teaching and learning.”

The new high school boasts nearly 60 classrooms, including several Career and Technical Education classrooms, a 600-seat auditorium, a library as the central focal point of the school, a football stadium and other sports fields, two secure main entries and more.

This is the first large high school to open in Bend in two decades.

“After years of planning and building, it is truly thrilling to share this school with students and the community,” said Principal Chris Boyd. “We are so proud of Caldera and believe it will be an asset for our students and community for decades to come.”

The free community barbecue (while supplies last) will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Caldera stadium patio.

The football game between Caldera and Summit begins at 5:30 p.m. and the halftime will include a ribbon cutting, student performances and a dedication ceremony from local leaders.