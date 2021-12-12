Caldera High School DECA club hosts holiday market

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It was a winter wonderland inside Caldera High School on Saturday as the school’s Distributive Educational Clubs of America (DECA) club held a holiday market fundraiser.

The club focuses on marketing, finance, management and hospitality.

Organizing and hosting the market helped students build skills, and also served to cover the cost of trips to DECA conventions and competitions.

“In order to do that, it does require funding,” sophomore Cheyenne Silbaugh said. “The fee the vendors pay goes back towards DECA for traveling fees such as the hotel, things like that.”

Even the Wolfpack’s dance team had a table selling candy.

There were 18 vendors on hand to peddle their holiday wares to raise money for the DECA club.