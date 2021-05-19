C.O. park and recreation boards get new directors

by Central Oregon Daily News

Two major park and recreation districts in Central Oregon held elections Tuesday night with more than two candidates filing for certain director positions.

The Bend Metro Park & Recreation District held elections for three of its positions.

Nathan Hovekamp defeated Lauren Nowierski-Stadnick for Position 3 with nearly 75% of the votes.

Zavier Borja was elected as a director winning more than 60% of the votes over Robin Vora.

Position 5 was being sought after by Elizabeth Hughes Weide and Deb Schoen. Schoen won the election with more than 74% of the votes.

Redmond Area Park & Recreation District:

Matthew Gilman defeated Jon Golden with nearly 66% of the votes for Position 1.

Lena Berry, Mercedes Cook and Jeremiah Pedersen all sought Position 2; Cook was elected with more than 40% of the votes.

A full list of results can be found on the Deschutes County Elections Central website.