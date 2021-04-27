Burning Man cancels 2021 festival in northern Nevada desert

Published on 4/27/2021, 12:44 pm
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Burning Man organizers announced Tuesday they are canceling this summer’s annual counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The San Francisco-based group posted a video on its website that said there are too many uncertainties to resolve in time to hold the event as scheduled Aug. 26-Sept. 3 in the Black Rock Desert 100 miles north of Reno.

Burning Man CEO Marian Goodell said the “difficult decision” is “based on the best information available to us.”

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

  541.749.5151

co-daily

Loading...