Burglar arrested after breaking into 2 Bend homes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A North Bend, Oregon man was arrested in Bend Saturday afternoon after breaking into a woman’s home.

Bend Police were alerted to a break-in at the 1400 block of NW 4th St. in Bend at around 10 p.m. on Friday night.

The woman who lived in the house had found a man hiding under her bed, and he ran away when she confronted him.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as Ryan Melton, 27, after finding a property receipt he left behind at the scene that Bend PD had issued to him the day before.

The woman said she did not know Melton, and told officers of minor crimes she suspected he committed in her home.

Police had been searching for Melton throughout the day on Friday after he trespassed in a garage on Bend’s east side. He was suspected to have stolen a large duffle bag and backpack containing expensive hunting and camping gear, worth $3,000 and $5,000.

He had recently arrived in Bend and was staying in a local motel.

Police searched for Melton over Friday night and visited nearby businesses to share his photo.

Officers found Melton at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, when he was arrested on Burglary I and Criminal Mischief III charges.

He is also on probation for Robbery III in Coos County.