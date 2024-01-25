Burgerville planning to open Bend location as soon as this year

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Burgerville wants to expand to Bend as soon as this year.

An announcement this week by the Pacific Northwest fast food restaurant chain said that the company is targeting Bend and Salem as new markets. They are among several new markets in Oregon and Washington in the next 18 months.

“We are currently scouting spots in Bend and CEO Ed Casey says they are aiming to open a location in Bend by late 2024 or early 2025,” a Burgerville spokesperson told Central Oregon Daily News.

Founded in 1961, Burgerville has opened 39 locations across the Northwest, the vast majority of which are in the Portland-Vancouver area.

RELATED: Little Did I Know: Rockin’ Dave’s Final Bagel

Here is the full announcement from Burgerville:

Vancouver, Wash. – January 23, 2024 – Local premium fast food restaurant chain, Burgerville, known for partnering with local farms and brands to bring seasonal, delicious and sustainable food to customers in Oregon and Washington, is excited to expand its presence in the region this year. The chain, which currently has 39 locations, has signed a lease for a new location in Wilsonville – the first for the area. The restaurant will be located at 8699 SW Robert Burns Dr, Wilsonville, OR 97070 and is expected to open in late spring or early summer.

It has been eight years since Burgerville has opened a new location, and during that time the company has experienced growing demand, which has led to sales growth in current locations, recent expanded hours with the reintroduction of breakfast at many locations, catering and many new menu items. Wilsonville is the first of several new locations Burgerville intends to open over the next 18 months. Other new markets being targeted in Oregon include Salem and Bend as well as new markets in Washington. Committed to the Pacific Northwest with each new location, Burgerville aims to create a welcoming atmosphere where customers can come together and enjoy signature burgers, shakes, fries, and other local seasonal menu items. The company is proud to be providing new jobs as well as opportunities for sponsorships and fundraising programs.

“We are excited to bring Burgerville’s delicious food made with locally sourced ingredients to more Pacific Northwest communities.” said CEO Ed Casey. “Wilsonville is a great place to expand, with its combination of a strong local community and a perfect place to stop off the freeway.”

Burgerville‘s commitment goes beyond satisfying appetites. The company works to make a positive impact in local communities, from its Community Giving program that helps generate donations each year for local organizations, to local sourcing through partnerships with more than 1,000 local farmers, ranchers, and food producers.