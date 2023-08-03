BLM waiving recreation day-use fees Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is from the Bureau of Land Management:

PORTLAND, Ore, — The Bureau of Land Management is waiving recreation day-use fees for visitors on August 4, 2023, in celebration of the third annual Great American Outdoors Day. The BLM is inviting all communities to explore the unique and diverse natural landscapes and recreation facilities available on their public lands throughout Oregon and Washington.

Within Oregon and Washington, the BLM’s standard amenity day-use fees will be waived at the following:

The standard amenity fee waiver does not guarantee admission to some busy recreation areas where reservations for day-use, group sites, and overnight camping are recommended. Please contact the local BLM office if you have any questions about a recreation site you are interested in visiting.

“Providing outdoor recreation opportunities to all communities is a top priority,” said Anita Bilbao, BLM Oregon/Washington Associate State Director. “We invite everyone to enjoy the spectacular beauty of your public lands firsthand.”

The Great American Outdoors Day was established to celebrate the signing of the Great American Outdoors Act into law on August 4, 2020, which invests in the protection and sustainment of public lands. With GAOA funding, the BLM is addressing deferred maintenance needs and improving public access to numerous popular outdoor recreation destinations throughout Oregon and Washington, including the Lower Deschutes Wild and Scenic River, Loon Lake Recreation Site, Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area, and Hyatt Lake Campground. You can comprehensively search all available BLM recreation opportunities to explore on your public lands here.

Know before you go:



• Be fire aware. Check for local fire restrictions and active fire closures.



• Practice Leave No Trace principles and leave your public lands cleaner than you found them.



• The fee waiver only applies to standard amenity fees for day-use at the recreation sites listed. The waiver does not apply to any expanded amenity fees for overnight camping, group day-use, and cabin rentals or individual Special Recreation Permit fees along permitted rivers.

Fee-free days occur each year in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Washington’s Birthday, Juneteenth National Independence Day, Great American Outdoors Day, National Public Lands Day, and Veterans Day.

The remaining fee-free days in 2023 are:



• September 23 (National Public Lands Day)



• November 11 (Veterans Day)

For more information about the BLM’s recreation fee program, please visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/permits-and-fees.