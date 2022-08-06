▶️ Bull Springs Skyline Forest closes over fire danger

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The owners of the Bull Springs Skyline Forest west of Bend announce they are closing the area due to extreme fire conditions.

They say they want to reduce the risk of fire in the forest.

No entry signs will be posted. There is no timeline on how long this closure will last

The nearly 33,000-acre tree farm made headlines earlier this year when it was listed for sale.

