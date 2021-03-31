Bull Springs Fire 95% contained; mop-up work to wrap up Thursday

The Bull Springs Fire northwest of Bend is now 95% contained and fire managers expect to complete mop-up work on Thursday.

Oregon Department of Forestry officials say the fire will continue to be monitored and checked in the coming weeks to ensure it’s out.

The Deschutes County Sheriff lifted all evacuation orders Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported late Sunday afternoon burning in slash, Ponderosa Pine, juniper, and brush.

A windstorm in Bend at the time fanned the flames and it grew quickly, burning 211 acres before firefighters were able to stop the spread.

Two outbuildings were destroyed by the fire, and nearly 200 residences were placed in a Level 3 (GO) evacuation Sunday evening.

Coordination between Bend Fire Department, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Forestry, and federal resources from Central Oregon Fire Management Service were the key to catching this fire Sunday evening and protecting structures and homes in the fire area.

Aided by dozers from Taylor Northwest, fire crews were able to get line around the fire’s perimeter and focus on any spot fires outside the fireline.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be a rekindled debris burn.

Heat can hold in burn piles and even under soil for many weeks with no visible smoke.

With limited recent moisture in Central Oregon, vegetation and wildland fuels are very dry, making them susceptible to ignition and rapid fire spread, especially on windy days.

Please check burn piles and burn areas from any debris burning completed this winter or spring to ensure there is no residual heat or fire.

Below are some tips to reduce the risk of a fire getting out of control.

· Check weather forecasts. Avoid burning on windy days or when wind is forecast to be erratic or increasing.

· Check with local fire department and county restrictions to be certain burning is allowed and what restrictions should be followed.

· Never leave a fire unattended. Be certain the fire is completely out prior to leaving.

· Have a water source and shovel available while burning.

· Keep debris piles small. Add material gradually as the pile burns down.

· Ensure burned piles are cold prior to adding new material for future burning.

· Contact 911 immediately if the fire gets out of control.

For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, please visit www.ODFcentraloregon.com.