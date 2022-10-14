▶️ Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 4th in 2 weeks, including one locally

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.)

Oregon State Police are asking for help in yet another bull elk poaching case. It’s the fourth such report in the past two weeks, including one that happened in Deschutes County.

The new case, announced on Friday, involved a report of an elk carcass found in the area of “Big Bend” Illahe, Oregon on Oct. 7. That’s in Curry County on the west side of the state.

OSP said troopers arrived to find a 6×5 bull elk that was shot and left to waste.

An investigation determined the Elk was killed sometime between October 5, 2022, 5:45 p.m.. and October 6, 2022, 8:00 a.m, OSP said.

OSP is asking anyone with information in this case to call the OSP tip line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22270502.

Last Thursday said it was investigating a bull elk poaching north of Elgin.

On Oct. 3, OSP said it was looking for two people in the poaching of a bull elk near Tumalo in Deschutes County.

And on Sept. 29, OSP reported it was investigating a bull elk poaching in Vernonia.