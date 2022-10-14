▶️ Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 4th in 2 weeks, including one locally

(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.)
Oregon State Police are asking for help in yet another bull elk poaching case. It’s the fourth such report in the past two weeks, including one that happened in Deschutes County.
The new case, announced on Friday, involved a report of an elk carcass found in the area of “Big Bend” Illahe, Oregon on Oct. 7. That’s in Curry County on the west side of the state.
OSP said troopers arrived to find a 6×5 bull elk that was shot and left to waste.
RELATED: OSP looking for 2 people, truck after poaching of elk in Deschutes County
RELATED: Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 3rd report in a week
An investigation determined the Elk was killed sometime between October 5, 2022, 5:45 p.m.. and October 6, 2022, 8:00 a.m, OSP said.
OSP is asking anyone with information in this case to call the OSP tip line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22270502.
Last Thursday said it was investigating a bull elk poaching north of Elgin.
On Oct. 3, OSP said it was looking for two people in the poaching of a bull elk near Tumalo in Deschutes County.
And on Sept. 29, OSP reported it was investigating a bull elk poaching in Vernonia.
Oregon’s Turn In Poachers (TIP) program offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading toward a conclusion in the investigation of the illegal killing of wildlife and waste of big game.
PREFERENCE POINT REWARDS:
- 5 Points-Mountain Sheep
- 5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat
- 5 Points-Moose
- 5 Points-Wolf
- 4 Points-Elk
- 4 Points-Deer
- 4 Points-Antelope
- 4 Points-Bear
- 4 Points-Cougar
Oregon Hunters Association (OHA) Cash Rewards:
- $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat, and Moose
- $500 Elk, Deer, and Antelope
- $300 Bear, Cougar, and Wolf
- $300 Habitat Destruction
- $200 – Illegally obtaining Oregon hunting or angling license or tags
- $200 – Unlawful Lending/Borrowing Big Game Tag(s)
- $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl
- $100 Game Birds or Furbearers
- $100 Game Fish and Shellfish
Oregon Wildlife Coalition (OWC) Cash Rewards:
Birds
- $500 Hawk, Falcon, Eagle, Owl, Osprey
- All other protected avian species: see category below for listed species
Mammals
- $500 Cougar, Bobcat, Beaver (public lands only), Black bears, Bighorn Sheep, Marten, Fisher, Sierra Nevada Red Fox
Species listed as “threatened” or “endangered” under state or federal Endangered Species Act (excludes fish)
- $1,000 (e.g. wolf, wolverine, kit fox, red tree vole, Canada lynx, sea otter, Columbian white-tailed deer, California brown pelican, western snowy plover, California least tern, northern spotted owl, marbled murrelet, short-tailed albatross, streaked horned lark, yellow-billed cuckoo, leatherback sea turtle, olive ridley sea turtle, Oregon spotted frog, green sea turtle, loggerhead sea turtle)