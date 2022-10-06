Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 3rd report in a week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Police are investigating another elk poaching case. It’s at least the third one announced in the past week.

OSP said it’s looking for whoever is responsible for poaching the branch antlered bull elk in the Wenaha wildlife management unit, north of Elgin. It was shot on private timber lands off Kingsbury Lane near Darr Road.

The bull was left to waste.

It is believed the bull elk was shot with a rifle on the night of Sept. 30. That was the day before the opening of controlled rifle buck deer season.

OSP Fish & Wildlife Division is urging anyone with information about this case to call the Oregon State Police Tip-line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22-265831

Last Thursday, OSP reported it was investigating a bull elk poaching in Vernonia. Then on Monday, OSP said it was looking for two people in the poaching of a bull elk near Tumalo in Deschutes County.

Oregon’s Turn In Poachers (TIP) program offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading toward a conclusion in the investigation of the illegal killing of wildlife and waste of big game.

PREFERENCE POINT REWARDS:

5 Points-Mountain Sheep

5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat

5 Points-Moose

5 Points-Wolf

4 Points-Elk

4 Points-Deer

4 Points-Antelope

4 Points-Bear

4 Points-Cougar

Oregon Hunters Association (OHA) Cash Rewards:

$1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat, and Moose

$500 Elk, Deer, and Antelope

$300 Bear, Cougar, and Wolf

$300 Habitat Destruction

$200 – Illegally obtaining Oregon hunting or angling license or tags

$200 – Unlawful Lending/Borrowing Big Game Tag(s)

$100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

$100 Game Birds or Furbearers

$100 Game Fish and Shellfish

Oregon Wildlife Coalition (OWC) Cash Rewards:

Birds

$500 Hawk, Falcon, Eagle, Owl, Osprey

All other protected avian species: see category below for listed species

Mammals

$500 Cougar, Bobcat, Beaver (public lands only), Black bears, Bighorn Sheep, Marten, Fisher, Sierra Nevada Red Fox

Species listed as “threatened” or “endangered” under state or federal Endangered Species Act (excludes fish)