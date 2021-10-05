Building engineer at Summit named Outstanding Support Person of the Year

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

In a surprise ceremony Monday, Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook named Kay Duncan, building engineer at Summit High School, Outstanding Support Person of the Year for the district.

Duncan has worked as a building engineer at Summit for five years and is known for her dedication, willingness to help with anything and everything and her friendly, humble personality.

Mid Oregon Credit Union sponsored the award and Duncan received $500 to use for her department or school.

“I am incredibly proud of Kay,” said Summit Principal Michael McDonald. “She is an absolutely outstanding staff member who is deserving of this honor. She has truly been a hero for the safety of all our students and staff during the past year.”

Duncan received the award during a surprise ceremony attended staff members and students, all who wanted to honor Duncan and her commitment to Summit.

Members of the Summit High band played as she walked out of the building to find dozens of well-wishers cheering her on.

“I don’t like all the attention, but it’s pretty awesome. It’s really nice to be recognized by everybody,” said Duncan after receiving the award.

Duncan was one of six support staff member finalists considered for the award, including Information Analyst Deby Bryson, school nurse Kevin Collins, Sky View Middle School curriculum and counseling secretary Jeni Earls, Three Rivers School nutrition services staff member Pam French and La Pine Elementary School office manager Erin Heyl.

A committee of six community members reviewed the finalist applications and selected Duncan as the Outstanding Support Person of the Year.