Builder, roofing company fined after Bend high school construction site death

The builder and roofing company of Bend’s new Caldera High School have both been fined for safety violations following last year’s death of a construction worker.

James Bickers, a 37-year-old roofer, fell and died in August.

OHSA’s report says Bickers was moving a cart on the school when the cart rolled toward the edge.

While trying to stop the cart, Bickers slid over the roof’s edge and fell 40 feet.

The investigation found the roof’s safety railing was inadequate.

Kirby Nagelhout Construction was fined $2,450.

River Roofing was fined $3,600.

Both companies have appealed.

You can read the full appeals below.