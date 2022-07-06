▶️ See the view from new fire detection camera on Bryant Mountain

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new fire detection camera has been installed at Bryant Mountain, just north of the Oregon-California border in Klamath County. It’s the 10th wildfire detection camera in Oregon alone operated by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

The Bryant Mountain camera is part of a 700-camera network managed by ALERTWildfire, BLM said in a release. The remote cameras can zoom, rotate 360 degrees and tilt to provide angles in multiple directions to keep an eye on fires, weather and the landscape.

All the video feeds are available to the public and can be found at https://www.alertwildfire.org.

You can see the Bryan Mountain cameras here and find out which way they are pointed:

The new camera is due to a partnership between BLM, the University of Oregon and University of Nevada.

“We are pleased to be working with our university partners in leveraging this technology to help protect the landscape and communities of Southern Oregon,” said Klamath Falls Field Manager Kevin Heatley in a statement.

Another camera is being planned for Acty Mountain, 60 miles east of Lakeview, Ore.