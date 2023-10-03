▶️ Bryan Iverson running for Crook County commissioner

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Local business owner Bryan Iverson has announced his candidacy for Crook County commissioner.

Iverson is seeking to take over the position currently held by Jerry Brummer, who has indicated he will not run for re-election.

“Crook County is my home. My heart’s always here in Crook County and, you know, in my world. And everything that I’ve done with community service has always been centered around the community of Prineville and Crook County as a whole,” Iverson said Monday.

Iverson is the husband of Oregon state Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson, who recently stepped down as House Republican leader.

