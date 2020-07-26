Brush fire in Redmond threatens several homeless camps

A brush fire in Redmond threatened several homeless camps around 5 p.m. on Saturday in Redmond, according to Redmond Fire and Rescue.

Crews arrived at an area on East Highway 126 and found about an acre of brush and grass burning in an old glass dump. Several bystanders were attempting to extinguish the flames. Redmond Fire and Rescue assisted by the Forest Service and BLM ultimately mopped up the fire.

No one was injured, although several camps in the area were threatened. The fire was stopped before any damage occurred.

The fire was mapped at 1.5 acres and the cause is unknown.