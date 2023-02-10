▶️ Bruno’s 6th Street Market brings pizza back to Bend neighborhood

by Morgan Gwynn | Central Oregon Daily News

Since 1978, Bruno’s Pizza was a staple in Bend. After seven years of being closed, it’s back in action — now going by Bruno’s 6th Street Market.

“For seven years and then through the pandemic, there was a different market here, and we decided to bring back a little pizza to the neighborhood,” said co-owner Eric Wellman.

Wellman and co-owner Trevor Kalberg have both been Bendites for more than 20 years.

Kalberg owns Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill and Wellman worked as the daytime bar manager at Sidelines for 16 years.

The two developed a friendship, decided to go into business together and opened the new Bruno’s at the corner of NE 6th Street and NE Revere Avenue.

“It’s a great neighborhood. We’re happy to be here, and the neighbors have been wonderful so far,” said Wellman.

The new spot has pizza, calzones, salads and sandwiches along with a convenience store.

Patron Scott Girton moved to the 6th Street neighborhood in 1992 and Bruno’s was a regular stop.

“It was always convenient to run down to Bruno’s and get a pizza after work or two pizzas or even three sometimes,” said Girton.

People walked in hungry and walked out with a piece of the past.

Pizza cutters and toppings at the ready, to-go orders on standby and a Bruno’s back on 6th Street.