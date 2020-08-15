▶️ Bruce the Goat is a welcome, if not unusual, addition to the Crow’s Feet crew

 Published on 8/14/2020, 5:47 pm
 Updated on 8/14/2020, 6:07 pm

By MEGHAN GLOVA
CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Meet Bruce.

The little goat is a big addition to the Crow’s Feet: A Mountain Collective team.

Owner David Marchi has only had Bruce for two weeks.

“My grandpa was a goat herder, turns out, in Italy,” Marchi said. “And so I’m just bringing it full circle.”

Bruce may not put in as much work, but Marchi says he gets a pass.

“He likes to eat things that he probably shouldn’t,” Marchi said. “But we are training him to not do that.”

Bruce is only six and a half weeks old and has already hit the trails like a true Central Oregonian.

The goat runs alongside Marchi while he mountain bikes.

“We’re just trying to train him, he’s got super small legs, but I think as he grows he’s going to get more stamina and he actually enjoys it,” Marchi said. “Like yesterday he went a lot faster than he did the day before, I think he’s into it.”

And he’s been a hit with other employees and customers.

“I think that they’re surprised, we try and tell them it’s a deer sometimes. They first think it’s a puppy, then they get closer and see it’s a goat.”

Whether he’s greeting you at the door or working behind the scenes, this baby goat won’t let you leave Crow’s Feet unhappy.

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Join the Conversation

Top Local Stories

  541.749.5151

co-daily