▶️ Bruce the Goat is a welcome, if not unusual, addition to the Crow’s Feet crew

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Meet Bruce.

The little goat is a big addition to the Crow’s Feet: A Mountain Collective team.

Owner David Marchi has only had Bruce for two weeks.

“My grandpa was a goat herder, turns out, in Italy,” Marchi said. “And so I’m just bringing it full circle.”

Bruce may not put in as much work, but Marchi says he gets a pass.

“He likes to eat things that he probably shouldn’t,” Marchi said. “But we are training him to not do that.”

Bruce is only six and a half weeks old and has already hit the trails like a true Central Oregonian.

The goat runs alongside Marchi while he mountain bikes.

“We’re just trying to train him, he’s got super small legs, but I think as he grows he’s going to get more stamina and he actually enjoys it,” Marchi said. “Like yesterday he went a lot faster than he did the day before, I think he’s into it.”

And he’s been a hit with other employees and customers.

“I think that they’re surprised, we try and tell them it’s a deer sometimes. They first think it’s a puppy, then they get closer and see it’s a goat.”

Whether he’s greeting you at the door or working behind the scenes, this baby goat won’t let you leave Crow’s Feet unhappy.