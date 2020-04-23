Brown to lift ban on non-urgent surgeries May 1

By TED TAYLOR

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday announced hospitals, surgical centers and dentists can resume non-urgent medical procedures on May 1st, as long as they can demonstrate they’ve met strict safety requirements for COVID-19.

“As anyone waiting for an elective surgery knows, ‘non-urgent’ does not mean ‘minor,’” Brown said in a statement. “This is incredibly important medical care that we would not have told providers to delay if the threat of COVID-19 had not made it necessary.

“I would like to thank Oregonians for the sacrifices they have made during this crisis to ensure that our health care workers have the personal protective equipment they need to treat COVID-19 patients. Lifting this order will allow our health care system to get up and running again, with appropriate safeguards in place, so that Oregonians can get health care treatment without delay.”

The governor and members of her medical advisory panel scheduled a virtual news conference on the issue for 10:30 Thursday morning.

On March 18th, Brown ordered all hospitals and outpatient clinics to stop “non-essential” or elective surgeries until June 15th to help the state preserve its depleting supply of PPE for COVID-19 care.

The move has forced many Central Oregonians to put off cancer surgeries and other important procedures.

It also put many health care workers out of work.

Since the middle of March, more than 25,000 Oregonians working in “health care/social assistance” have had to file for unemployment benefits.

Some hospitals have seen revenue decline as much as 60% in a month, said Becky Hultberg, CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.

St. Charles earlier this month said it had seen a 45% decline in daily revenue since the order was announced. Health centers statewide are also struggling, including in La Pine which has asked the community for help as its revenue has declined due to the order.

St. Charles officials have said the hospital was already moving forward with some non-urgent surgeries.

“Our Limited Elective Procedure Panel (LEPP) is making decisions daily about which procedures can still take place under the governor’s current executive order,” said Public Information Officer Lisa Goodman.

Bend Rep. Cheri Helt, who last week sent a letter to Brown urging her to lift the ban in Central Oregon, applauded the decision.

“We can beat COVID-19 while safely allowing Oregonians access to critical medical and health care procedures” Helt said in a statement Thursday. “I’m pleased by the decision of Governor Brown for lifting restrictions on elective and non-urgent surgeries and medical procedures. As we move forward, it is important that (we) responsibly manage our PPE supplies and have timely and robust testing for COVID-19. We must trust and rely on the expertise of our doctors, nurses, scientists, and other frontline workers, and return the autonomy of practicing medicine and providing health care to those in the medical field.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.